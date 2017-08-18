TOP STORIES
It’s Annoying When People Watch Films, WhatsApp At Workplaces—Prof. Adei
A former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Prof. Stephen Adei has described as ‘annoying’, when people watch films on Televisions and play games during working hours.
He bemoaned the lackadaisical attitudes by Ghanaian workers especially public workers who neglect their work to watch movies on Televisions, WhatsApp and read Bibles.
Prof. Adei said this impedes productivity which in turn negatively affect the economy of the country observing that those in the corporate world work effectively.
Speaking with Lantam Papanko on Ultimate Breakfast Show, he observed that the situation is rampant in the public institutions.
He said its a mark of incompetence on the part of institutional heads to allow their subordinate watch films when they are supposed to be working.
Prof. Adei said some workers idle around their offices waiting for budget approval before they keep their offices in shape when they could have used the little resources they have to do so.
He questioned why some institutions wait for budget approval from the ministry of finance before they embark on clean up exercises or paint their offices.
The former Rector of GIMPA said people are subject to change when they are held accountable.
‘You don’t need budget to clean your environment or paint your offices, because the amount of money required is so small and that there is no office which does not have money to paint it. You don’t need money to make sure that people come to work on time or they are punctual. These days you go to an office, and they have a television at the reception and people will be watching, I get so angry, people are watching these South African films translated into English and other things, those ones are definitely marks of incompetence and the leaders or managers must be held accountable. If you are Christian read your Bible before you come to work,’ he said.
He observed that there is a serious challenge in the public service saying some people rise to the top and tend to pay homage to the institutional heads.
Prof. Adei advised politicians to allow institutional heads be in control and be accountable saying public leaders must be given managerial autonomy.
