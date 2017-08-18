TOP STORIES
Galamsey Fight: Soldiers Will Shoot When Necessary—Major Oduro
The Deputy Defence Minister Retired Major Derek Oduro has warned that the Operation Vanguard Taskforce set up by the Akufo-Addo’s government and the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) will shoot at galamseyers if their lives are threatened.
According to him, the soldiers have been deployed to ensure that galamseyers do not visit mining sites to pollute water bodies saying they will not hesitate to fire bullets if their lives are in danger.
He further warned detractors to desist spreading falsehood about the soldiers on mining sites saying perpetrators will be made to face the full rigours of the law if caught.
Speaking with Kwame Adinkrah on Abusua FM’s Abusua Nkommo, he described as unfortunate the crossfire which resulted in the death of one of the galamseyers at Anyimadukrom in the Ashanti Region weeks ago.
‘Its just unfortunate, because we didn’t want any blood to spill. Some detractors are plotting to drag the name of the Taskforce into the mud by spewing falsehood that they have been killing some galamseyers and throwing them in rivers.
The soldiers are armed with guns, if its necessary for them to shoot, they will do so, they are not there to secretly break necks and ribs of galamseyers. But let me assure detractors that they will not succeed, Operation Vanguard will succeed. Every operation they will embark on will be in the open to serve as deterrent to others,’ he said.
He entreated illegal miners to liaise with the soldiers to pack their machines from the sites without engaging in any fight that will bring the untoward.
He called on the police to invite people who claim to have information about alleged soldiers’ brutalities in the assigned regions (Eastern, Western and Ashanti).
The Deputy Defence Minister said they will not allow galamseyers to destroy farmlands with their operations in the country.
