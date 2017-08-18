modernghana logo

Government Committed To Revive Collapsed Businesses—Deputy Trade Minister

UltimatefmOnline
59 minutes ago | Business & Finance

The Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Hon. Titus Glover has stated emphatically that government is committed to revive businesses that collapsed under the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

The Deputy Minister disclosed this at the KNUST Campus during 10th Quadrennial Meeting of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU).

He commended the union for their contribution to the work front and the nation at large.

Hon. Glover assured that the government will partner the private business owners to help create employment for the youth which will help reduce unemployment rate in Ghana.

He added that the government has reduced interest rates to make the system friendly for the private sector for expansion.

The Deputy Trade Minister charged the labour front to also contribute their quota by way of showing commitment to work to help government achieve its aim.

