TOP STORIES
whats worth living is proof of what you are living for. For love is a sickness that can only be cure by the medicine and the patient working together...By: Tinesha
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
Swiss Gold Company Exposes MenzGold
The woes of Menzgold Ghana has deepened after it has been exposed by Swiss Gold Global, Switzerland-based gold company that stated categorically that it has no affiliation with the Ghanaian firm.
Menzgold in an advertisement on its website claimed it has an affiliation with the Swiss-based company but according to a Joy Fm report, the company has described the claim as untrue, dissociating itself from its operations.
“By our affiliation to Swiss gold global in Switzerland; sharing in the objectives of turning the fortunes of groups and individuals around by ensuring absolute financial freedom for people, has inspired or drive us to attain the unprecedented height and records we’ve set in Africa,” the website of Menzgold, www.menzgold.com read.
But upon enquiries, the international Company in an email said:” “Please note that Swiss Gold Global and its associated companies have no association with Menzbanc regarding any of their investments,” the email from the Swiss company said.
“Swiss Gold Global said Menzgold has neither purchased any precious metal from any of its affiliated companies nor has it served as a safe house for its metals”
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance