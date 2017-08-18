modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Hunter Kills Colleague He Mistook For A Grasscutter

MyNewsGH
1 hour ago | Crime & Punishment

A 42-year old hunter, Naa Kwesi who mistaken his colleague for a grass cutter and shot him to death at Akyem Hweakwei in the Birem North District of the Eastern Region has been arrested by police in the area.

Odikro Kofi David a resident of the area told mynewsgh.com that the suspect and Acheampong Daniel alias Obolo 45, prior to his death, were seen heading into the forest for a hunting expedition.

“In the evening the suspect returned home but Obolo never came back. When the family of the deceased asked of his whereabouts, he claimed they both parted ways when they entered the forest. A search party was constituted the next day when he failed to return home to look for the deceased but there was no trace of him. On the third day, a complaint was lodged with the police leading to the arrest of the suspect who confessed to killing him revealing that he mistook him for game. He led the police to retrieve the body”, he disclosed.

He was arraigned before the Birem North Magistrate Court and provisionally charged for murder and remanded in police custody to reappear on August 26, 2017.

According to the prosecutor, the adjournment was to give them enough time to conduct further investigations into the matter.

Meanwhile, the decomposing body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary of the health facility in the area.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Crime & Punishment

TOP STORIES

JB murder trial: Docket forwarded to Attorney-General

13 minutes ago

Corrupt ‘bragging’ NDC officials will face the court – Kpemka

13 minutes ago

quot-img-1'we catch flies by molases rather than vinegar'-Dr.J.E.K.Aggrey

By: G.Anderson quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38364.3880
Euro5.14435.1492
Pound Sterling5.64745.6544
Swiss Franc4.54664.5493
Canadian Dollar3.46613.4696
S/African Rand0.33260.3327
Australian Dollar3.46983.4757
body-container-line