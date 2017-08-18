TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
Hunter Kills Colleague He Mistook For A Grasscutter
A 42-year old hunter, Naa Kwesi who mistaken his colleague for a grass cutter and shot him to death at Akyem Hweakwei in the Birem North District of the Eastern Region has been arrested by police in the area.
Odikro Kofi David a resident of the area told mynewsgh.com that the suspect and Acheampong Daniel alias Obolo 45, prior to his death, were seen heading into the forest for a hunting expedition.
“In the evening the suspect returned home but Obolo never came back. When the family of the deceased asked of his whereabouts, he claimed they both parted ways when they entered the forest. A search party was constituted the next day when he failed to return home to look for the deceased but there was no trace of him. On the third day, a complaint was lodged with the police leading to the arrest of the suspect who confessed to killing him revealing that he mistook him for game. He led the police to retrieve the body”, he disclosed.
He was arraigned before the Birem North Magistrate Court and provisionally charged for murder and remanded in police custody to reappear on August 26, 2017.
According to the prosecutor, the adjournment was to give them enough time to conduct further investigations into the matter.
Meanwhile, the decomposing body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary of the health facility in the area.
Crime & Punishment