Ghana School Feeding Caterers Clash With MCE

MyNewsGH
1 hour ago | Headlines

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women Organisers in the Ejuisu/Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region are up in arms with the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) , Hon. Serwaa Derchi accusing her of taking over total control of the School Feeding Program.

Over hundred polling station organisers in the constituency clad in black and red clothes besieged the office of the MCE to show their displeasure against her discretion to appoint non-NPP members as caterers for the School Feeding Programme.

According to the aggrieved woman organisers, Hon. Serwaa Derchi has failed to involve them as cooks and caterers of the feeding program in the municipality.

“Despite our much contribution to the party’s victory in the last general elections we are now being neglected by our own MCE”, they cried out to mynewsgh.com.

“We are not going to sit down because the party does not belong to her alone [the MCE]”, they fumed in an exclusive interview with reporter Kwabena Danso-Dapaah.

“We will continue to insist what we deserve even if it will take us to the Flagstaff House”, calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene.

The appointment and confirmation of Hon. Serwaa Derchi by the President was fiercely rejected by some NPP executives in the constituency until the intervention of regional and national executives of party to calm down tempers.

Meanwhile, some Women organizers in the three Northern Regions have also accused the Social and Gender Protection Minister, Hon. Otiko Afisa Djaba of extorting monies from them to secure them jobs as careers and cooks of the Ghana School Feeding Program.

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

