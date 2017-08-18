TOP STORIES
A Very Bad Day For This Regime
The last 24 hours is one to forget for the regime. Setback after setback paints a picture of incompetence and imminent implosion. As the nation is still reeling in the knowledge of a successful triple suicide bombing attack in Konduga Borno State, news has filtered in of an even more deadly massacre in Kebbi State.
The Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, confirmed before a world press conference that 42 innocent Nigerians were beheaded by Boko Haram terrorists who left only one witness alive to tell the tale of woe.
Coupled with the 27 killed in Maiduguri and 30 killed in Adamawa where 60 homes were raised to the ground, the propaganda that Boko Haram has been technically defeated now sounds like a bad joke. There appears to be a total break down in the security situation in Nigeria. And coupled with the blatant attack on the EFCC headquarters early this morning in Abuja, the heart of the regime and the most secure city in the land protected by crack policemen, DSS, Special Forces and the Brigade of Guards, one wonders how gunmen could shoot up the EFCC headquarters, come out of their cars, smile and take selfies, then drop a threatening letter promising to come back and assassinate key EFCC investigators if the investigation into Politically Exposed Persons is not halted then make a clean getaway in broad daylight.
This sounds like a Nollywood movie staring Kanayo O Kanayo and Pete Edochie, only that this African Magic happened for real. This is really scary and one wonders who one should cry to for help. The Presidency in Aso Rock or the Presidency in London. The burden of responsibility is now obscured in murky waters and the proponents can claim sainthood since no one can really embrace responsibility for the carnage in the land.
Acting President can say he is only a custodian and is not the Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces while the Substantive President can confidently say he handed over hence such matters are not his problem instead the tragedy in Sierra Leone is more important for in less that 12-hours after the mass casualties following a Mudslide in Freetown the Presidency in London had called the President of Sierra Leone to pass across their condolences.
But scores of Nigerians are slaughtered by terrorists and it is the Russian Federation and the United Nations Secretary General calling for an emergency meeting to discuss the carnage in Nigeria while our own Government pretends as if nothing happened. God is watching this hypocrisy in 3D.
History will not be kind to this regime that abdicates its responsibility and makes a mockery of the lives of Nigerians. And the insults only gets worse as one hears of how Evans the Kidnapper has won the right for his case suing the Government to be heard. Listening to the rudiments of the case one is appalled at the shenanigans of the regime. Why has Evans not been charged to court: this remains a big question the conspiracy theorists are providing answers with dexterity.
Who are the big wigs who don't want Evans to sing like a canary in open court as he faces trial? The regime has a lot to explain to Nigerians but have no obligation to do so since thugs and miscreants say there shall be no accountability and can end a peaceful protest asking for justice and the elevation of morality, since they are ethno religious jingoists that see no wrong in the current state of affairs.
Even as the bodies of their kinsmen pile up they are still smiling and trolling seeking for who to accuse of hatred of their tin god. Indeed a people get the leadership they deserve. More bad days are certainly on the horizon at this rate and we can only blame ourselves for tolerating this nonsense. For this regime is indirectly responsible for every single Boko Haram suicide attack.
The United Nations latest report states the Nation has been hit by 484 Female suicide bombers from July 2011 to July 2017. And since this regime came on board it has made absolutely no effort to check the tide. Is it possible to say the process by which parents sell their female children to Boko Haram, that they maybe used as Suicide Bombers cannot be halted?
How many parents have been arrested, tried and convicted for this dastardly act. Not even one. How many recruitment agents who buy these children have been arrested and their source of funding exposed? None. One does not fight terrorism with only waving the hammer of the military but intelligence comes into play as well. So out of 484 female suicide bombers not one of thems identity has been unmasked up till the process of their recruitment and sanctioning.
This pales in comparison with the unmasking, trial and conviction of Farouk Abdulmuttalib the Pant bomber. Truth be told. This regime lacks the political will to stem the tide of female suicide bombers. Hence one can only sit back and expect more bombing to litter the news in days to come.
