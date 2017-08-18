TOP STORIES
Amissah Arthur For 2020 Posters Emerge
Posters of Ghana's former Vice President, His Excellency Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, as a presidential aspirant for election 2020 on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have flooded social media.
The posters flooded social media with the inscription, 'Amissah Arthur for 2020'.
It is unclear whether Mr Amissah Arthur has a hand in the circulation of the posters which have flooded social media.
Although the NDC has not opened nominations yet, some bigwigs and other members of the party have shown their interest to lead the party in 2020.
Some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress, have tipped Mr Amissah-Arthur to lead the party into 2020 general elections.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) lost heavily in the 2016 presidential election to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
However, similar posters of Dr. Ekow Spio Garbrah, Mr. Slyvester Mensah, Hon Nii Amasah Namoale, Mr. Stephen Atibuga, Prof. Joshua Alabi among others also popped up as they face the former President, His Excellency John Mahama in party's presidential primaries in 2018.
Background
Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur (born 29 April 1951) is a Ghanaian economist, academic and politician who was the sixth Vice-President of Ghana, in office from 6 August 2012 until 7 January 2017, under President John Dramani Mahama. Previously he was Governor of the Bank of Ghana from 2009 to 2012.
Early life and education
Amissah-Arthur was born at Cape Coast, the capital of the
Central Region of Ghana.
His mother is from the Hutchful family and his father is from the Amissah-Arthur family. Both families originated from Cape Coast.
He completed his secondary education at the Mfantsipim School, where he obtained the GCE Ordinary Level in 1969 and the GCE Advanced Level in 1971. He proceeded to the University of Ghana at Legon , where he obtained the B.Sc. in 1974 and M.Sc. in 1976, both in Economics.
Personal life
Amissah-Arthur is married to Matilda Amissah-Arthur with two children. He is a Christian and is known to worship at the Calvary Methodist Church at Adabraka in Accra.
