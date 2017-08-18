TOP STORIES
Winning starts with beginningBy: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
People Initiative Foundation Announces New Direction
People Initiative Foundation (PIF) has announced two strategic focus areas and two flagship programs that will enable it to deliver on its mission of inspiring Africa's Youth to succeed. Under its youth empowerment focus area, it will grow the Africa Internship Academy to equip young people with skills to excel in work and life.
In its Social Impact Events focus area it will run Africa Dialogues , an African thought- leadership platform for discussions on governance and human rights, education, youth unemployment, infrastructure, public health, gender inequality, and more towards helping our continent attain AGENDA 2063 and the 2030 SDGs.
Speaking on the new strategy, spokesperson for PIF, Emmanuel Leslie Addae, explained "The foundation has run a pilot for these initiatives in Ghana in 2016 with great success and learning. In 2017 and beyond we look to expand them from Ghana to other countries to ensure that we nurturing and mentoring the vision, talents and ideas of young people who are positively changing Africa."
The strategy builds on the work done by PIF co-founders Emmanuel Leslie Addae and Daniel Antwi since 2013. organizing events and programs. Events organized by the duo include TEDxLabone, TEDxAccra, Africa Initiatives Summit and over 60 other events in Accra and beyond. Videos of these events have over 1M views online. PIF live streams events in over 150 countries and its last conference was the sixth top trending hashtag on Twitter worldwide. The Foundation’s primary target group are Africa's youth aged 18 to 45. In launching People Initiative Foundation , Emmanuel and Daniel are taking their learning and extending it to promote and support young people in Africa to achieve their goals in life.
In its pilot year, PIF worked on projects with partners such as British Council, Netherlands Ghana Embassy, SE Ghana, VSO Ghana, YALI West Africa Regional Centre, British High Commission and others relating to Education, Youth Unemployment, Technology, Communication, Creative Arts, Social Enterprises, Women in business and others. The new focus will enable the organization to be more effective and will comprise.
About People Initiative Foundation (PIF)
People Initiative Foundation is a private Non for profit organization, which focuses on promoting and supporting Africa’s youth to achieve their goals in life. PIF has dedicated its efforts to creating programs that will promote cultural diversity while nurturing and mentoring the vision, talents, and ideas of young people who are positively changing Africa.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News