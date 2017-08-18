TOP STORIES
Cynicism is an unpleasant way of saying the truth.By: A.C. Acquah
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3836
|4.3880
|Euro
|5.1443
|5.1492
|Pound Sterling
|5.6474
|5.6544
|Swiss Franc
|4.5466
|4.5493
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4661
|3.4696
|S/African Rand
|0.3326
|0.3327
|Australian Dollar
|3.4698
|3.4757
Re: Tension In Kumasi As Abudus, Andanis Clash At Alabar
It is with unpleasant disgust, borne out of disappointment, that I put down these words, as an apt response to the article under reference, and many more similar articles and utterances which have ceaselessly sought to give "new definitions" to the terms "Abudu" and "Andani" as used to refer to the ROYALS OF THE GREAT KINGDOM OF DAGBON.
Before I move on to address the purpose for this piece, I must state clearly that the Dagbon Kingdom is an Independent Kingdom with the sovereign power residing in the hands of the Yaa Naa, as the sovereign ruler of the Kingdom, in whose absence (in the case of a demise) the Regent rules, till new King enskined. It must be noted also that there are Two Gates, made up of Royals of the Kingdom, which take turns to succeed the Skin(Authority of Kingship).
The Gates are Abudu and Andani. Only members of the Abudu and Andani Gates are eligible to inherit the Skin of the Kingdom. This means clearly that the Abudu and Andani are not mere people or people of common class, but of nobility, as far as The Dagbon Kingdom is concerned.
Now, in the light of the above clarifications, would it not baffle many, if truck-pushers, hawkers, spare-part dealers, kayaye and among other host of residents in the southern and middle parts of the country, who are of northern descent, are at loggerheads with one another and news headlines go as, "Abudus and Andanis fighting?" Clearly, such headlines demonstrate nothing but selective ignorance. The Royals ( Abudu and Andani) cannot be synonymous with commoners (Rivaling spare-part dealers, hawkers, kayaye etc).
I remember, early this year, there was a clash among residents of the Konkomba Market in Accra; the news report was that "Konkombas and Dagombas clash at Konkomba Market." What people fail to understand is that such reportage has the potential of setting the tribes in question against each other, back up north and wherever their members may find themselves. If there is a published article to the effect that Abudu and Andani at Alabar are fighting, what feeling does such an article inspire in the Abudu and Andani back home? Is that not pushing their heads against each other? Is that not an incensement of their larger membership into a state of bitter reactions?
Against this background, I wish to call on National Security, National Media Council and The Peace Council to deal with this important issue of security. If miscreants and societal misfits from the north are fighting among themselves at the market and town centers in the south, hasty and baseless conclusions should not be drawn, linking the fights to issues back home, as doing this has the tendency of endangering peace up north. If you can’t build, don’t destroy what others suffered to build.
Abdulai Al-hassan I.
DASA-LEGON PRESIDENT
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Abdulai Al-hassan I
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature