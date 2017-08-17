TOP STORIES
Nandom District Assembly Embarks On Massive Road Construction
The Nandom District Assembly is embarking on massive road construction and rehabilitation of access routes within the Nandom township and other communities in the District to enable road users andpedestrians, gain easy access to major communities within Nandom and beyond.
The District Chief executive officer for Nandom, Honourable Arkum Aasoglenang Thadeus said road construction and rehabilitation is one of the areashe will pay critical attention toas a DCE.
He said most of the communities are not easily accessible by vehicles and this is as a result of the nature of the roads in Nandom.
“For instance, Kogle is quite close to Nandom hospital, however, one has to come to Nandom town before going to the hospital, this should not be the case in the near future” honourable Aasoglenang said.
The HonourableDCE said this after he inspected ongoing road projects within the District capital Nandom.
According to HonourableArkum Aasoglenang, it is imperative to ensure that the feeder roads in Nandom are motorable. This will help reduce the increasing spate of road accidents, and also reduce the pressure on the main town roads.
He said the Member of Parliamentfor Nandom and Minister for InteriorHonourableAmbrose Dery, has facilitated for the construction of the Nandom to Hamile road. He added “This is one of the most pressing needs of the people of Nandom and hence the reason the Minister for Interior ensured that work started immediately he assumed office as MP”
He said the roads projects government is embarking on will help accelerate the development of the district.
The District engineer for Nandom,kasimuHabiluwas confident that the road projects willboost economic activities between Nandom and it’s neighboring districts and Burkina Faso.
Honourable Aasoglenang stressed that government is poised to deliver it’s promises to Ghanaians and Nandom will not be left out. He called on citizens of Nandom home and abroad to take keen interest in development activities in the district.
MEDIUM TO LONG TERM DEVELOPMENT PLAN
The HonourableDistrict Chief executive for Nandom, said the District Assembly is planning to Organize a development forum for major stakeholders of Nandom to deliberate on the development path Nandom should go.
According to the DCE, it is imperative to set a clear path of development and this should be done consciously by stakeholders at various levels. “ We need to give ourselves a clear and achievable milestones as a young District. Nandom District was created a few years ago, this means that we must work relentlessly to accelerate the development of the district given the plans and programs of the district”
As part of the medium term plan, Honourable Aasoglenang said the dilapidated community center which is in the heart of town will be pulled down and reconstructed. This is aimed at decongesting and beautifying the town. He explained that a new architectural design of the community center is being worked on.
