Teachers and parents urged to play collaborative role in education
Accra, Aug. 17, GNA - Parents and teachers have been urged to play their collaborative role effectively to achieve quality education for children.
Dr Dandy George Dampson, a Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba, made the call at the 25th Graduation Ceremony of Dolly Memorial Creche and Nursery at Labone in Accra.
The occasion saw 127 pupils graduating from nursery and kindergarten.
Dr Dampson said teachers had a duty to be friendly to children while teaching; must provide contents which are relevant to the child formative years and be careful of the language they used and allow the children to learn at their own pace.
He urged parents to be active in the teaching and learning process of the pupils and should not be too hard on those who did not do well at school Adding: 'It is not about the position in class, but the attitude of the child.'
Dr Damson said parents owed it as a duty to provide the right kind of nourishment for their children, which was crucial to the learning and development of the child.
Mrs Evelyn Frempong, the Headmistress of the school, said: 'As parents and teachers we have the responsibility to equip our children with life-long skills to prepare them for adulthood as we guide and mould the leaders of tomorrow.'
She said her vision was to implement an all-inclusive teaching style to impact positively on teacher-parent relationship.
Mrs Lydia Winnifred Mensah-Bonsu, the Head of the Social Welfare Unit of the La Dadekotopon Municipal Assembly, called on parents, teachers, benevolent organisations and government to play their roles effectively to help build a stron educational system.
GNA
