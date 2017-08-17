TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3826
|4.3870
|Euro
|5.1305
|5.1328
|Pound Sterling
|5.6369
|5.6430
|Swiss Franc
|4.4962
|4.5000
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4508
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3320
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4586
Agona West Assembly forms sanitation taskforce
Swedru (C\R), Aug. 17, GNA - Mrs Justina Marigold Assan, the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), says the Assembly has formed a sanitation taskforce to clampdown on indiscriminate dumping of refuse to protect the environment.
Addressing residents of Agona Swedru during a special clean-up exercise ahead of the Akwambo Festival scheduled for August 13 to 20, 2017, the MCE said the Assembly would not tolerate any situation that could degenerate into outbreak of diseases.
The Assembly members and staff, officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), chiefs, civil society organisations, market women, Transport Union members, personnel of Ghana National Fire Service, and the staff of the Environmental Health and Sanitation participated in the programme.
Mrs Assan cautioned residents not to litter the environment and dump refuse into the gutters adding that anyone caught would be dealt with according to the bye-laws of the Assembly.
'If the person caught happens to be a child, then the laws would deal drastically with the parents,' she said, adding that the Assembly was poised to ensure that Agona West Municipality became the cleanest in the Central Region.
She said the Assembly would help reshape the feeder roads in the Municipality to enhance easy movement of goods and services and called on the chiefs, queenmothers and the people to rally behind President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to enable him and the Government to succeed.
Mrs Cynthia Morrison, the Member of Parliament for Agona West, commended the residents for their massive turnout at the clean-up and expressed concern about the dumping of rubbish on the streets and at the back of houses in black polythene bags some of which contains human excreta.
The MP said arrangements have been made with women at the Agona Swedru Central Market to paint their stores and tables and keep the environment clean.
Nana Esieni, Nifahene of Agona Swedruman Council of Chiefs, appealed to the store owners and petty traders to keep the town clean adding that the Council would not hesitate to take punitive measures against people who dumped refuse indiscriminately.
GNA
