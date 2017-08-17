modernghana logo

Asokore-Mampong cluster of schools gets ICT laboratory

33 minutes ago | Social News

Asokore-Mampong (Ash), Aug 17, GNA - A computer laboratory built for the Asokore-Mampong cluster of schools to help strengthen the teaching and learning of information and communication technology (ICT) has been officially opened.

It was provided by the SOS Children's Villages under its 'Quality Education Now (QEN)' project.

This is part of a deliberate effort by the non-governmental international development organization, to improve the standard of education.

Nana Boakye Ansah Debrah, the chief of Asokore-Mampong, underlined the need to properly monitor the use of the internet by children to prevent any misuse.

He said it was important for parents and teachers to go the extra mile to assist them make effective and proper use of the computers to achieve the intended outcomes - raise academic performance.

He pledged to supply the laboratory with more of the computers to ensure that every student had access to one.

He encouraged parents to support teachers to give good character training to children.

Mr. Joseph Kudjo Yane, the Project Coordinator of QEN, advised the teachers and students to make sure that the computers were carefully handled.

He promised further assistance to schools in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality to raise the quality of education.

Madam Rina Essiaw, the head teacher, applauded the organization for the gift.

SOS Children's Villages Ghana, over more than four decades, has focused on providing support for abandoned, destitute and children requiring family-based child care.

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA

