Young people should have entrepreneurial mind sets
Tema, Aug. 14, GNA - The Chief Executive Officer of the Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation, (ILAPI), Mr. Bismark Peter Kwofie has called on Ghanaian youths to develop an entrepreneurial mindset as a means of creating wealth for themselves.
Speaking at the 2017 Free Market and Entrepreneurship Conference held at Community Five, Tema, Mr. Kwofie noted that it was time the youth realized their destiny lied in their own hands and not in the hands of their parents, religious or political leaders.
He said education was good but did not guarantee ones success in life adding that 'there are thousands of graduate youths who are waiting for the government to employ them and are disappointed because their hopes are fading.'
He said the only way the youth could overcome the barriers of unemployment was by desiring to invest and seize the limited opportunities available and maximize them to create wealth.
The Institute for Liberty and Policy Innovation (ILAPI) is a not-for-profit and non-Partisan organization, operating exclusively on research, policy, and business consultancy with the purpose of educating, training and inspiring research and policy analysis to support growth and sustainability in Ghana and Africa.
GNA
By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA
