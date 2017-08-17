modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

National Teachers Council applauded for Teachers Licensing Policy

GNA
33 minutes ago | Education

Accra, Aug. 17, GNA - The Center for Learning Disabilities Assessment (CLDA) has applauded the National Teachers Council of the Ministry of Education for taking a great move to implement the new Teachers Licensing Policy under the Education Act 778 (2008)

The Center said it looked forward to the Teachers Licensing System to bring on board true teachers who have the passion and diverse teaching skills to teach diverse students in the general classroom.

The commendation was made in a statement signed by Mr Musah Abadulai, Head of the CLDA and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.

The statement said: 'We also look forward to the system to be very robust to eliminate indiscipline, unprofessional and non-performing teachers from the education system'.

It said the Center recognised that much as our educational system does not adequately support the needs of students with learning disabilities, the high rate of discrimination against such students was perpetuated by unprofessional and non-performing teachers.

The statement called on the Ghana Education Service to raise the Admission Entry Criteria for applicants applying to study at the various training colleges and universities, adding that the admission requirement should be pegged at A1-C4 with strong personal statement and teacher's entry test examinations.

GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Education

TOP STORIES

Tension in Kumasi as Abudus, Andanis clash at Alabar

5 hours ago

Collapsed banks: Labour Minister to meet GCB over workers’ fate

9 hours ago

quot-img-1"A hero is an ordinary individual, who finds strength to persevere and endure, in spite of overwhelming obstacles"

By: Dennis quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.38264.3870
Euro5.13055.1328
Pound Sterling5.63695.6430
Swiss Franc4.49624.5000
Canadian Dollar3.45083.4531
S/African Rand0.33200.3321
Australian Dollar3.45373.4586
body-container-line