National Teachers Council applauded for Teachers Licensing Policy
Accra, Aug. 17, GNA - The Center for Learning Disabilities Assessment (CLDA) has applauded the National Teachers Council of the Ministry of Education for taking a great move to implement the new Teachers Licensing Policy under the Education Act 778 (2008)
The Center said it looked forward to the Teachers Licensing System to bring on board true teachers who have the passion and diverse teaching skills to teach diverse students in the general classroom.
The commendation was made in a statement signed by Mr Musah Abadulai, Head of the CLDA and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.
The statement said: 'We also look forward to the system to be very robust to eliminate indiscipline, unprofessional and non-performing teachers from the education system'.
It said the Center recognised that much as our educational system does not adequately support the needs of students with learning disabilities, the high rate of discrimination against such students was perpetuated by unprofessional and non-performing teachers.
The statement called on the Ghana Education Service to raise the Admission Entry Criteria for applicants applying to study at the various training colleges and universities, adding that the admission requirement should be pegged at A1-C4 with strong personal statement and teacher's entry test examinations.
GNA
