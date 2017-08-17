TOP STORIES
Once you are able to take out Fear thoughts by the roots life becomes an entirely different thingBy: Nana Adjoa Boahemaa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3826
|4.3870
|Euro
|5.1305
|5.1328
|Pound Sterling
|5.6369
|5.6430
|Swiss Franc
|4.4962
|4.5000
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4508
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3320
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4586
37 Military Hospital to conduct fumigation exercise
Accra, Aug. 17, GNA - The 37 Military Hospital will conduct a routine fumigation exercise at the Medical Emergency Unit from Thursday August 17 to Sunday August 20.
A statement signed by M A Larbi, the Deputy Director, Information and Press Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said during the period, the Unit would be shut down and not opened to the public.
The statement said it would, however, be opened for normal operations and OPD service, from Monday August 21.
"The public is kindly advised to take note and cooperate with the hospital staff for a smooth fumigation exercise during the four-day period," the statement said.
GNA
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Health