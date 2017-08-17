modernghana logo

37 Military Hospital to conduct fumigation exercise

GNA
33 minutes ago | Health

Accra, Aug. 17, GNA - The 37 Military Hospital will conduct a routine fumigation exercise at the Medical Emergency Unit from Thursday August 17 to Sunday August 20.

A statement signed by M A Larbi, the Deputy Director, Information and Press Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said during the period, the Unit would be shut down and not opened to the public.

The statement said it would, however, be opened for normal operations and OPD service, from Monday August 21.

"The public is kindly advised to take note and cooperate with the hospital staff for a smooth fumigation exercise during the four-day period," the statement said.

GNA

Health

