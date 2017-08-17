TOP STORIES
Airtel Premier Fetes Former President Jerry John Rawlings And Others For Their Loyalty
Airtel Premier, a sub brand of Airtel Ghana that provides bespoke telecom and lifestyle solutions for high value customers, recently celebrated a number of high profile customers including former President Jerry John Rawlings for their loyalty.
Recognising and rewarding customers is the hallmark of Airtel Premier – from surprise birthdays to important anniversaries, customers are celebrated all year round for their loyalty, patronage and partnership.
In the latest round of celebrations, a team from Airtel Premier surprised the former President Jerry John Rawlings at his office with a bouquet of carefully selected souvenirs as a token to recognise him for his continuous patronage.
Making the presentation to the former Head of State, Dzifa Amoa, Manager in charge of High Value and Premier customers said “As a valued Premier customer, this is our way of celebrating you for your partnership over the years. Airtel Premier is the industry’s most distinctive offering for high value customers who want bespoke solutions that go beyond telecom services to include tailor made lifestyle solutions. We are delighted you chose Airtel as your preferred telecom and lifestyle provider and we remain committed to providing you, and all our customers, the best voice, data and lifestyle solutions.”
Totally surprised by the gesture from the Smartphone Network, the former President commended Airtel Premier for being a leader in the telecom industry and for providing a platform to reward and recognise customers. He encouraged the team and management of Airtel Ghana to remain focused on the customer as they distinguish themselves by delivering tailor made solutions that enrich the lives of customers.
The Airtel Premier team has in recent times presented surprised packages to other distinguished Premier customers including Ms. Joyce Aryee of the Salt and Light Ministries, Mr. Kwesi Ahwoi among others.
Airtel Premier is the telecom industry’s bespoke proposition that provides a full suite of telecom and lifestyle solutions to high value customers. Customers under this category enjoy exclusive offers including discount on airline tickets, from partner hotels, restaurants, free shopping vouchers and discounts from auto dealerships. Customers also have access to the VVIP Adinkra Lounge at Kotoka International Airport anytime they travel.
About Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel Limited is a leading global telecommunications company with operations in 17 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, India, the company ranks amongst the top 3 mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers. In India, the company's product offerings include 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services, mobile commerce, fixed line services, high speed home broadband, DTH, enterprise services including national & international long distance services to carriers. In the rest of the geographies, it offers 2G, 3G and 4G wireless services and mobile commerce. Bharti Airtel had over 372 million customers across its operations at the end of March 2017. To know more please visit, www.airtel.com
About Airtel in Africa
Airtel is driven by the vision of providing affordable and innovative mobile services to all. Airtel has 17 operations in Africa: Burkina Faso, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. Airtel International is a Bharti Airtel company. For more information, please visit www.airtel.com, or ‘like’ the Airtel Ghana Facebook page via www.facebook.com/airtelgh or follow us on Twitter via the handle @airtelghana.
