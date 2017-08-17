TOP STORIES
THE BIGGEST GIFT U CAN BEQUETTE TO UR LOVED ONE IS KNOWLEDGEBy: JACOB MACCARHTY
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3826
|4.3870
|Euro
|5.1305
|5.1328
|Pound Sterling
|5.6369
|5.6430
|Swiss Franc
|4.4962
|4.5000
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4508
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3320
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4586
NPP Gets Free Cement
Chairman Wontumi, Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo and other party gurus at the function
THE ASHANTI Regional branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Wednesday took delivery of 1,000 bags of cement.
The cement, donated by Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, the Agric Nzema chief in Kumasi, is to help in the construction of a modern regional party office in Kumasi, the regional capital.
He lauded Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman, for initiating the office project.
The donation coincided with the inauguration of a committee to supervise the project.
Nana Ayeboafo gave the assurance that he would assist the party in diverse ways to make the project successful.
He said it was good that the NPP had decided to build its own regional office in Kumasi, noting that it would beautify the city.
The five-member committee is made up of Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, George Oduro, Kwame Adom Appiah, Akwasi Nti Asamoah and Martina Appiah-Nantakyi.
An advisory committee to support the afore-mentioned committee to carry out its functions was also announced.
The members are Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, Simon Osei Mensah, Osei Assibey Antwi, Margaret Atiemo-Boafo and Osei Kwabena.
Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontum,’ said the NPP deserves a regional office in Kumasi.
Wontumi said he wanted the best for the NPP hence, his decision to initiate the office project.
FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
NPP News