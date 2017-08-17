TOP STORIES
The key to wisdom is stupidity so the key to success is failure.By: David Kofi Awusi
Southey Offshore Supports Miss Ahanta
Southey Contracting Limited, a company that provides auxiliary services in the Oil & Gas sector, has supported this year's Miss Ahanta Beauty Pageant organized by Ahantaman Youth Association as part of the Kundum festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of Ahanta in the Western Region.
The cash donation formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility towards building a strong entertainment industry in the area.
Southey Contracting Limited is an upstream company that specializes in thermal insulation, coatings and painting, NDT, welding and fabrication and a variety of engineering services.
This year's event is under the theme, “Imparting in our generation with Ahanta’s history and culture, a shield for Kundum.”
The winner will spearhead campaign against breast cancer.
The beauty pageant is organised annually during the Kundum festive season to educate society on critical issues pertaining to health, culture and human resource development.
The event is also to develop the socio-human capital of the people in the community by improving the quality of people’s lives through appropriate and sustainable social interventions in identified areas.
As one of the leading oil service companies, Southey Contracting Limited is proud to be associated with the event and can only hope for the best in the coming years.
Pedro Ferreria, Operations Manager of the company, explained that the company is currently executing some projects, both onshore and offshore.
Stephen Ken Arthur, Acting President of Ahantaman Youth Association and Event Strategist of Star Media, expressed their profound gratitude to Southey Contracting Limited and commended the company for coming to their aid.
He stressed the need for other companies to emulate the shining example of the oil service provider and support the people in the areas of health and girl-child education.
He appealed to the Ahanta traditional leaders to remain united and strategize to preserve Kundum festival and Ahanta language.
“Any attempt to alter our traditions, culture and history would be resisted, he indicated.
The programme is being powered by Radio Ahanta 88.9 FM and will feature artists like Article Wan, C2C, Kin Syrup, Cypher Cliq, Dj Antwi, DJ Aso, Andy stoner, DJ Cobby and Masters Band.
From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi
