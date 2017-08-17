TOP STORIES
UKGCC Leads Oil Delegation To SPE 2017
The UK Ghana Chamber of Commerce (UKGCC), in collaboration with the Department of International Trade and Scottish Development, is leading a trade delegation from Ghana's oil and gas industry to the 2017 Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Offshore Europe.
This is expected to develop models and strategies for effective technical training for the country's oil and gas sector.
The conference is a four-day event to be held in Aberdeen in Scotland from Tuesday, 5th to Friday, 8th September 2017.
Derrick Cobbinah, the Trade Services Advisor of the UKGCC said, “We believe the time is right for Ghana to develop and establish technical training in oil and gas among other related industries”.
“Quality human capital represents a key success indicator in our industry yet the cost of this can be staggering. In this era of low crude prices, oil and gas companies like Tullow Oil are always seeking ways to reduce cost by optimizing output using the most cost-effective methods,” he added.
He said that partnering and learning from world class technical education colleges and universities represents the best model for Ghana.
Aberdeen, Scotland represents one of the best standards in oil and gas education in the world. Most of the 196,000 employees in the energy sector in Scotland were trained in Aberdeen.
The UKGCC therefore called on key stakeholders to join and share ideas on improving Ghana's oil and gas sector.
It is also expected that the delegation will visit some top universities and colleges in Aberdeen to see what exists in the UK and Scotland, as well as what Ghana seeks to gain.
