impossibility is found in the dictionary of foolsBy: yaw nyame
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3826
|4.3870
|Euro
|5.1305
|5.1328
|Pound Sterling
|5.6369
|5.6430
|Swiss Franc
|4.4962
|4.5000
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4508
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3320
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4586
Volta Queens Visit First Lady
A group of queen mothers from the Volta Regional Queens Council on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, at her Ridge office to commend her for the good works and seek her support to address some of the challenges facing women and children in the region.
The council's Vice President, Mama Dzitri, who spoke on behalf of the group, urged the First Lady to create awareness and tackle teenage pregnancy which a major concern for families in the region.
She further noted that the primary responsibility of queen mothers is to seek the welfare of their people, especially women and children.
She urged the First Lady to solidly support efforts at fighting Malaria.
Mama Dzitri said that the association plans to ensure that every community in the region has a nursery school with ultramodern facilities to improve standards at preschool level.
The council's President Mamaga Agbalisi IV of Kpando also used the opportunity to commend Mrs Akufo-Addo for helping to construct a new mother and child unit at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.
Mamaga Agbalisi IV urged the First Lady to help them purchase incubators for the various hospitals in the region, especially the Volta Regional Hospital.
She also noted that the Ketu South Municipal Hospital Labour Unit must be renovated, and therefore called on the First Lady to use her good offices to help them improve the unit.
The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, in a response, commended them for the various initiatives.
She disclosed that government was working relentlessly to improve the living conditions of all Ghanaians under the Akufo-Addo government.
Mrs Akufo-Addo appealed to the queen mothers to also support government's efforts at addressing challenges facing the region and the country as a whole.
She said that she would do everything possible to help address their concerns.
Elliot Edem Agbenorwu, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ketu South Assembly, accompanied the queen mothers on the trip.
