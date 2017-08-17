TOP STORIES
Why walk, if you can fly .By: KOFI KYEREH DARKO
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3826
|4.3870
|Euro
|5.1305
|5.1328
|Pound Sterling
|5.6369
|5.6430
|Swiss Franc
|4.4962
|4.5000
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4508
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3320
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4586
Police Declare War On Illegal Private Security
The Private Security Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior, has apprehended officials of China Mall located on the Spintex Road, for selling teasers without licence.
The arrest was also part of the ongoing operation to clamp down on unlicensed private security organizations operating in the country.
The teaser, also known as shocker, is only used by the police in riot control.
Officials of other private security organizations using uniforms similar to that of the security services were also nabbed.
Personnel of four other security organizations, including Third Eye Security Company, Danpong Group Security, Tema Metropolitan Assembly Security and Golden Expressing Security Company, were also arrested in the course of the operation.
The operation was conducted at Nungua, Spintex Road and the Trade Fair Site.
A member of Danpong Security was arrested for reportedly having in his possession pepper spray and a pair of handcuffs, the company has also not been registered.
At Nungua, the TMA security personnel were also arrested for using unapproved uniform. Mega Force Security person was nabbed at Nungua for operating without licence, according to the police.
The Director General in-charge of Private Security Operations Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Paul M. Awini, indicated that a directive was once sent to the district and metropolitan assemblies warning private security organizations that use uniforms which look like that of the Police Service to change, but they paid no heed to the directive.
He said it is a breach of the law for any security company or organization to use uniforms and other accoutrements similar to those of the Ghana Police Service, Prisons Service, Fire Service and Ghana Armed Forces.
“Some unregistered organizations were also warned to get their organizations registered, but nothing has happened,” he noted.
DCOP Awini claimed that registered private security organizations are aware of this law but some have ignored it and had provided their men with uniforms and other accoutrements that look like those of the Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces.
The police officer said the law gives the Inspector General of Police (IGP) the power to approve the uniform, cap, badge, accoutrements and other identification marks for use by licensed private security organizations.
“The Inspector General of Police shall not approve any article for use by any private security organization, if it has a resemblance or similar article used by the Ghana Police Service, Prisons Service and Armed Forces.
“It is sad to note that even though the private security organizations were not allowed to use fire arms, others were using them in the course of their duties,” he revealed.
DCOP Paul Awini observed that there is the likelihood for criminals to take advantage of the situation and use the uniforms and other accoutrements to engage in various activities such as armed robbery, if these organizations are not checked and brought to book.
( [email protected] )
By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News