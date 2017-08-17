TOP STORIES
Tension in Kumasi as Abudus, Andanis clash at Alabar
Members of the Abudu and Andani Royal families have clashed at Alabar, a suburb in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.
Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice reports that the two rival groups clashed Thursday morning over the management of a lorry station at Alabar. The swift intervention of the Police, however, prevented the clashes from turning bloody.
According to Bediako, the tension between the two groups has been brewing for the last five months, immediately the New Patriotic Party won the 2016 elections.
Reports indicate that the Abudus, who belong to the NPP party are seeking total control of the station because their party is in power but the Andanis who belong to the opposition National Democratic Congress are resisting the takeover, claiming they have the right to run the station.
Bediako reports that both factions have reinforced their ranks by inviting their colleagues from the North who are spiritually fortified to help in the fight.
Ashanti regional Police Commander DCOP Ken Yeboah who confirmed the incident on the Morning Starr told host Francis Abban that efforts are being made to restore sanity.
According to him, the Police is trying to find a peaceful and lasting situation to the tension between the two gates since the issues have political undertones.
