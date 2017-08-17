TOP STORIES
Sunyani MCE Appeals To Media
Mrs Richardson Ama Kumi, the Municipal Chief Executive,on Wednesday appealed to the media to crosscheck their facts well to ensure accurate reportage in order not to create unnecessary tensions among residents.
According to the MCE, "Media is a powerful tool and fourth estate of the realm, it had an influence on the country's development,so media practitioners should ensure balanced reportage to avoid creating unnecessary fear and panic".
"We are all friends,without you (journalists) people will not hear the good things happening in the region,so let us ensure that we operate in an environment devoid of unproductive tensions" she said.
Mrs Richardson Ama Kumi,made this appeal in an interview with Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM,after a Town Hall Meeting organized by Ministry of information in collaboration with the Sunyani Municipal Assembly through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.
The meeting was aimed at interacting with the general public on major government policies and programs, and obtain feedback from the citizenry on the development and governance processes across the nation.
Also to create a platform for them to ask relevant questions on development issues and the utilization of Assembly resources to better their lives.
The Chief Executive presented to the people the highlights of government programmmes and policies and the assembly projects,she said,Nana Akufo Addi led government has line up a number of initiatives to be executed and targeted at reducing poverty in the country, "among these programs are:the Planting for Food and Jobs,Planting for Jobs and Investment,One district One Factory, the Zongo Development Fund,One Constituency One Million Dollar,Free SHS policy, Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Program (IPEP) National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programs (NE&IP),all this policies will create jobs for people in the country especially the youth for them to earn a living" she added.
The highlights Mrs Richardson Ama Kumi,mentioned, included; administration, revenue mobilization, infrastructure, Health, Sanitation, social public expenditure and financial accountability,education and security.
Mrs Richardson Ama Kumi, speaking on the abandoned children park, located opposite the Bank of Ghana in Sunyani, she said the assembly has received several proposals from local investors to partner for the development of the park.
"We (NPP government) believe in transparency, accountable, and it is our firm conviction to strengthen decentralization, provide feedback mechanisms; reduce abused in resource utilization;and to build trust and confidence in our citizens" she stated.
She urged public officials and citizens to increase their level of engagement in order to promote healthy partnership.
The MCE assured the in the municipality thst, she will operate an open-door policy in her administration in ways that seeks to improve the living standard of the people.
The meeting was attended by Brong Ahafo regional minister, Lawyer Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, Departmental Heads in the Region,Nananom,Stakeholders,General public and some party members.
