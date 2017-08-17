TOP STORIES
A good timber does not grow with ease the stronger the wind the stronger the treeBy: Ekoe Jean Mivedor
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3826
|4.3870
|Euro
|5.1305
|5.1328
|Pound Sterling
|5.6369
|5.6430
|Swiss Franc
|4.4962
|4.5000
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4508
|3.4531
|S/African Rand
|0.3320
|0.3321
|Australian Dollar
|3.4537
|3.4586
Ghana's Jubilee House Is Among Top 10 State Offices - Indian High Commissioner
The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Birender Singh Yadav, in a press conference on Monday, August 14, 2017 has applauded the Ghanaian Government for the ‘1-District 1-Dam project’.
H.E Birender Singh Yadav also added that, “india assisted in building the Jubilee House which sists among the top 10 Presidential Offices in the world. Today, India and Ghana are together doing the Tema-Akosombo hydro project.”
The ‘Namaskar’ Conference 2017 – a 2 day event - opens in Accra on Wednesday, august 16 is expected to host at least 63 companies at the Accra International Conference Centre.
'Namaskar’ is a respectful salutation in India – precisely why the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), the largest and oldest apex business organization in India, has titled the regional flagship programme as ‘Namaskar Africa’ – an event that will see government officials and business delegations from India and West Africa in full attendance.
The event, which started with an India-Central Africa Regional Business Forum in the Republic of Congo, is held in partnership with the Government of India. This year, it will be organized from August 16-17, at the Ghana International Trade Fair Centre, Accra, Ghana. Considering the phenomenal response from the African as well as the Indian industry and the demand for increasing the scale of the programme, the sessions have been expanded to include three components - two-day Exhibition, International Business Conference, B2Bs and B2Gs.
This edition is being organized in partnership with the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), the regional African body and bilateral chambers/business association. The initiative rotates in various regions of Africa and successful regional shows have already been held in Central, Western and Southern regions of Africa. Namaskar Africa 2017 at Ghana emphasizes on the West Africa regional block. Ghana is the focus country with participation expected from neighbouring nations.
The Times of Africa, an international business magazine, that aspires to ‘Bring Africa to the World,’ in collaboration with Africa1 Media, a professional services firm that aims to empower businesses by launching them on to international stage, have been entitled for the exclusive media partnership of this extremely coveted event. Africa 1 Media are the official distributors of the ‘Times of Africa’ magazine.
Thus, we would welcome you to participate in ‘Namaskar Africa’ for a fruitful exchange of ideas and establishment of long-term business partnerships. Further, we would like to invite you to collaborate with us through articles, write-ups, and/or interviews. Subscribe and advertise with The Times of Africa for reaching directly to thousands of informed audience members.
Looking forward to hearing from you for fostering new relationships together.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News