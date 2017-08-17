TOP STORIES
Sunyani Municipal Assembly to develop a children's park
Sunyani, Aug 16, GNA - A children's park would be developed in the Sunyani Municipality to meet the growing need in the region.
Mrs Richardson Ama Kumi, the Municipal Chief Executive, said the assembly has received several proposals from local investors to partner for the development of the park, located opposite the Bank of Ghana in Sunyani.
Responding to a question on the state of the park at a town hall meeting in Sunyani, Mrs Kumi expressed discomfort that successive governments have abandoned and failed to develop the park.
She said on completion, the park would not only add beauty to the city, but would also improve on the assembly's internal revenue generation.
The meeting, attended by traditional rulers, civil society organisations and a section of the public, offered opportunity for the participants to interact with the Assembly.
It was jointly organised by the Ministry of Information and the Municipal Assembly.
Mrs Kumi said there is the need to create a lasting avenue to help unearth, tap and develop the talents of young people to enable the current generation to contribute meaningfully to national development.
She said the proper upbringing and development of children is a shared and collective responsibility and this remained a priority of the assembly.
Aside the development of Park, Mrs Kumi said the assembly has identified and taken inventory of some stalled projects in the Municipality and would complete those projects when need arise.
She said the Assembly has factored some of those projects in the medium term development plan and was working out modalities to capture them in the budget.
She expressed concern with the springing up of satellite and unauthorized market places which was creating nuisance in the municipality.
Mrs Kumi said the assembly was working out modalities to develop some of the markets to reduce congestion at the Nana Bosoma Central Market.
She entreated traders at those unauthorised market places to vacate as the assembly see other alternatives to develop the possible ones.
Mrs Kumi assured local communities of equitable distribution of development projects.
She urged the media to crosscheck their facts well and remained circumspect in their reportage in order not to create unnecessary fear among residents.
Mrs Kumi said the media remains an important tool for accelerated growth and national development, but pleaded with practitioners to consider the nation first in the course of their constitutional duties.
GNA
By Dennis Peprah, GNA
