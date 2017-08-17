modernghana logo

Akufo-Addo Govt 'Most Horrible'—Koku

ClassfmOnline.com
47 minutes ago | Headlines

The government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the most awful government in the fourth republic, Koku Anyidoho, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said.

According to him, since the NPP took over the reins of governance in January this year, not a single project has been commissioned. Rather, the plight of Ghanaians has been compounded by dismissal of workers that has ballooned the rate of unemployment.

He told host of the Ekosii Sen programme on Asempa FM Omanhene Kwabena Asante on Wednesday that, the previous governments, especially under the NDC, embarked on several developmental projects across the country; a trend he believes that Akufo-Addo cannot follow with his administration.

“This is the most horrible government we have had in the fourth republican dispensation and the king is dancing naked while the country is burning.

“What is happening in this country? Nothing is happening. In seven months what have they done? Not a single project has been started by Nana Akufo-Addo in anywhere in the country. What is going on in the country now is sacking of workers, no employment, no vision, no direction.”

