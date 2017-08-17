TOP STORIES
“Balls In Danger”: You Can Survive Metastatic Prostate Cancer III
This is the concluding part of the article....
Yet, most oncologists usually ignore the causes and get right to the removal of cancer. From the time a person is diagnosed with cancer through all the appointments, the sharing of the news with friends and family, the process of becoming accustomed to the diagnosis, there is one question that every person wants to ask about how he or she got the cancer.
Everybody becomes so caught up in how to get rid of the cancer, the question is lost. It’s not even something doctors want people to know. If the medical system empowered people with this knowledge and people started taking care of their own health in a preventative fashion, the medical industry would lose money he said. He further said it’s not profitable to tell people they can deal with the root causes on their own! That’s called 'health care'. What doctors are doing is ‘sickness care'.
Moritz went onto explain that the practice of treating cancer by destroying the detectable cancer cells has very little to do with 'curing’ cancer at all. In fact, the cut-burn-poison techniques of standard cancer treatment are capable of poisoning and destroying more than cancer cells.
These 'cures’ also destroy some healthy cells of your heart, your lungs, your kidneys, your liver, your gastrointestinal tract, your bone marrow, etc. This is irreparable damage! It often leads to cancers later on. This is not a true cure, according to Moritz.Moritz asked a very intelligent question: why does the human immune system collaborate with cancer cells to grow large tumors and make more cancer cells?The answer he came up with is this: cancer is not a disease, it’s a survival mechanism.It’s the way the body protects itself from the caustic waste of our bodies’ metabolic processes and the deadly carcinogenic substances that we introduce into our bodies. The cancer keeps this matter away from our expansive lymph and blood systems (and therefore, the major organs), and isolates them in cancerous growths that in and of themselves aren’t that life threatening, such as in the prostate.
In fact, Moritz stated that by killing off cancer cells, doctors are actually jeopardizing the body further. The best thing to do is to cleanse the body of accumulated toxins and waste products through cleansing. Depending on what those toxins are, this should be done with professional assistance, so as to not overload our bodies’ natural filtration organs. Toxins like mercury need extra care. He wrote much about this in in his book, Timeless Secrets of Health and Rejuvenation. Bodies that have been detoxed have no need for cancer.
Moritz claimed that in its final and most desperate attempt at survival, the body produces cancer. It’s the last option at its disposal. When all other attempts at self-preservation have not worked, only then does cancer take control of the body.For most people, this is a truly wild concept.
It goes so strongly against what the medical professionals would have us believe, which only goes to show how effective their message has been in shaping the collective belief system.Anyway, he who defines the term wins the race and that is what they have done.
Lastly, Moritz wrote that blocking the body’s attempt to heal itself — by allowing some of its cells to replicate in abnormal ways — can further destroy the body. Now here’s the clincher! If the body is supported in its healing efforts, then it can be saved!
If you follow your doctor's advice on what to do about your metastatic prostate cancer symptoms, you will go down a route that will try to poison you with chemotherapy drugs, combined with radiation treatments and medications to kill your cancer cells. And most likely they will do a radical prostectomy where they remove the prostate gland under surgery.
The most likely result is that it will kill you eventually! And without a prostate, you will have many lifestyle issues like urinary leakage and no erections and possibly bowel pain.
How do I know? The stats are not good. This is a very important case study on someone’s journey. “I saw firsthand how my son-in-law's stepfather died with his metastatic prostate cancer symptoms. He was a hearty brave soul who followed the well-meaning advice of his doctors and did all the above standard cancer treatments. Sometimes it kept the symptoms at bay for a short while. Other times, he just continued his slow slide, and eventually died.
He never did go the alternate route. He was too set in his ways and trusted the doctors to know best. His spirit kept him alive for about two very painful years as the cancer spread wider and wider. There has to be another way. There has to be a better understanding of what is happening. We have allowed prostate cancer to find a home in our bodies by the choices we have made daily over a lifetime, by being unaware of the consequences and not giving our daily health the priority it needs to be vital until old age.
So here you are. What makes sense?
Go that medical route or recognize the causes? Change the conditions, cleanse your body, make your health first and foremost with the help of your loved ones and heal yourself! And by the way, did you know that there is no evidence to support that conventional medical treatment for metastatic prostate cancer symptoms will actually increase your life expectancy. So why go that route at all?
Specific Metastatic Prostate Cancer Symptoms
These are general prostate cancer symptoms:
Needing to urinate frequently, especially at night
Difficulty starting urination or holding back urine
Inability to urinate
Weak or interrupted flow
Straining when urinating and retention of urine in the bladder
Painful or burning urination
Difficulty having an erection
Painful ejaculation
Blood in the urine or semen
The first four prostate symptoms are also seen in cases of prostate enlargement, in which there is no cancer. The other symptoms may also be caused by infections or prostatitis. It is not easy to diagnose prostate cancer from symptoms alone. In some prostate cancer cases, few if any symptoms are present. It may be discovered or suspected from other tests like a DRE.
Metastatic prostate cancer symptoms — this is cancer that has spread, or metastasized, to the lymph nodes and other parts of the body, like the bladder, rectum, or even distant organs.
Metastatic prostate cancer symptoms can include bone pain around the hips, upper thighs and lower back, weight loss, or swelling in the legs and feet.
Prostate cancer bone metastasis is the name given to prostate cancers that have spread to the adjacent bones.
It will take diligent effort on your part to beat metastatic prostate cancer symptoms, but they can be beaten.
A book written by a doctor cancer specialist who had a severe case of metastatic prostate cancer with only days to live is very inspiring:
Metastatic prostate cancer symptoms can be reversed. It is possible, it can be done and, inside you, you know you have the courage to regain your life. You have all to gain by immediately making the changes I advocate:
Stop the culprit inputs
Upgrade your diet to the highest level you can
Cleanse and detox your body
Get your sunshine or Vitamin D levels up
Take special herbs and supplements for your prostate
Personally test all your inputs for bio-compatibility with you and your body regularly. These are the foundations for a healthy prostate. Transform your metastatic prostate cancer symptoms!
Understanding of Cancer Cells
Mortiz further said that Cancer cells are not part of a malicious disease process. When cancer cells spread (metastasize) throughout the body, it is not their purpose or goal to disrupt the body's vitals functions, infect healthy cells and obliterate their host (the body). Self-destruction is not the theme of any cell unless, of course, it is old and worn-out and ready to be turned-over and replaced. Cancer cells, like all other cells, know that if the body dies, they will die as well. Just because some people assume that cancer cells are there to destroy the body does not mean cancer cells have such a purpose or ability.
A cancerous tumor is neither the cause of progressive destruction nor does it actually lead to the death of the body. There is nothing in a cancer cell that has even remotely the ability to kill anything. What eventually leads to the demise of an organ or the entire body is the wasting away of cell tissue resulting from continued deprivation of nutrients and life force. The drastic reduction or shutdown of vital nutrient supplies to the cells of an organ is not primarily a consequence of a cancerous tumor, but actually its biggest cause.
By definition, a cancer cell is a normal, healthy cell that has undergone genetic mutation to the point that it can live in an anaerobic surrounding (an environment where oxygen is not available). In other words, if you deprive a group of cells of vital oxygen (their primary source of energy), some of them will die, but others will manage to alter their genetic software program and mutate in a most ingenious way: the cells will be able to live without oxygen and derive some of their energy needs from such things as cellular metabolic waste products.
It may be easier to understand the cancer cells phenomenon when comparing it with the behavior of common microorganisms. Bacteria, for example, are divided into two main groups, aerobic and anaerobic, meaning, those that need to use oxygen and those that can live without it. This is important to understand since we have more bacteria in our body than we have cells.
Aerobic bacteria thrive in an oxygenated environment. They are responsible for helping us with the digestion of food and manufacturing of important nutrients, such as B-vitamins. Anaerobic bacteria, on the other hand, can appear and thrive in an environment where oxygen does not reach. They break down waste materials, toxic deposits and dead, worn-out cells.
The body sees the cancer as being such an important defense mechanism that it even causes the growth of new blood vessels to guarantee the much-needed supply of glucose and, therefore, survival and spreading of the cancer cells. It knows that cancer cells do not cause but, prevent death; at least for a while, until the wasting away of an organ leads to the demise of the entire organism. If the trigger mechanisms for cancer (causal factors) are properly taken care of, such an outcome can be avoided.
It is commonly believed that our immune system protects us against cancer. However, this is only partially true. On the one hand, the immune system readily destroys the millions of cancer cells that a healthy human body produces as part of the daily turnover of 30 billion cells. On the other hand, the immune system takes no action to eradicate cancer cells that develop in response to a buildup of toxins, congestion and emotional stress.
Cancers and all other tissues in the body are larded with cancer-killing white cells, such as T-cells. In the case of kidney cancer and melanomas, for example, white cells make up 50 per cent of the mass of the cancers. Since these T-cells easily recognize foreign or mutated cell tissue such as cancer cells, you would expect these immune cells to attack cancer cells right away. However, the immune system allows cancer cells to recruit it to actually increase and spread the cancer to other parts of the body. Cancer cells produce specific proteins that tell the immune cells to leave them alone and help them to grow.
Why would the immune system want to collaborate with cancer cells to make more or larger tumors? Because cancer is a survival mechanism, not a disease. The body uses the cancer to keep deadly carcinogenic substances and caustic metabolic waste matter away from the lymph and blood and, therefore, from the heart, brain and other vital organs. Killing off cancer cells would in fact jeopardize its survival. Cleansing the body of accumulated toxins and waste products through the various cleansing methods advocated in his book Timeless Secrets of Health and Rejuvenation removes the need for cancer.
He further concluded that Cancer is not a disease; it is the final and most desperate survival mechanism the body has at its disposal. It only takes control of the body when all other measures of self-preservation have failed. To truly heal cancer and what it represents in a person's life we must come to the understanding that the reason the body allows some of its cells to grow in abnormal ways is in its best interest and not an indication that it is about to destroy itself. Cancer is a healing attempt by the body for the body. Blocking this healing attempt can destroy the body. Supporting the body in its healing efforts can save it.
Dr. Raphael NyarkoteyObu: PhD is a research Professor of Prostate cancer and Holistic Medicine at Da Vinci College of Holistic Medicine, Larnaca city, Cyprus and the National President of the Alternative Medical Association of Ghana(AMAG). He is also the President of Men’s Health Foundation Ghana
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Raphael Nyarkotey Obu
