Black Star Energy Provides Solar Powered Electricity To KatapeiCommunity In Tepa
Black Star Energy Ltd.,has Provided solar powered electricity to Katapei, a farming community in Tepa in the Ahafo-Ano North district of Ashanti Region.
The Solar electrification project which was solely funded by the Black Star Energy at the cost of $200, 000 was inaugurated by the Management Team and the Community Consultative Committee and Nananom on August 15, 2017.
Black Star Energy Ltd is a Ghanaian company that provides solar powered electricity to rural off grid communities and commercial businesses throughout Ghana.
Black Star Energy is also a subsidiary of Energicity Corp a US based company which dedicated to ending the energy access crisis globally by developing building and operating sustainable energy solutions.
In an interview with Sunyani based radio Metro 90.5FM, Mr Richard Arthur, the Director and Engineer of the company, said the extension of electricity to Katapie community was at the request of the community, the MP for the area Hon. Suleman Adamu Sanid and it was also in line with the Corporate Social Responsibility of the company.
He gave the assurance that the Black Star Energy would continue to support deprived communities in its catchment area to improve the socio-economic wellbeing of the inhabitants.
“We expect small and micro businesses to spring up while many employees living outside the area are likely to take up residence in the community,” he added.
The Apedwahene of Kumasi, Oheneba Owusu Afriyie IV, who was the chairman for the occasion thanked the management for the kind gesture as it would impact positively in the lives of the community and transform the fortunes of the residents within the catchment area.
He advised the residents to make good use and maintain the project as the community's property and entreated students to study hard and pass better than the previous years.
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahafo Ano North, Hon. Suleman Adamu Sanid, lauded the initiatives by private organisations like Black Star Energy to alleviate the development burden on the District Assembly and the Government in the part of the Ahafo Ano North.
Some of the residents told Metro FM that, they have been looking forward to light since the time of former President Rawlings.
"Because there was no light here darkness was all the community which grappled with several security threats at night, some public workers posted here refused to come,because they can’t even own a fridge to keep their foods. Our children also were unable to learn at night thereby affecting their education" they said.
Meanwhile some of the residents including the Assemblyman of the area, Hon Sampson Awuah, expressed their profound appreciation to the management of the Black Star Energy Ltd for removing the burden from the people of Katapei community and promised to take very good care of the project.
