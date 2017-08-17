TOP STORIES
Ghana Institute Of Governance Security (GIGS) Appeal For Humanitarian Support For The People Of Sierra Leone
Following the torrential rains and its catastrophic mudslides of many houses and homes which has resulted in hundreds of deaths of citizens of SIERRA LEONE, the Ghana Institute of Governance and Security wishes to appeal to all Ghanaians and the International community to sympathise and give a helping hand of materials, relieve items and other donations to our brothers and sisters in Sierraloene to safe - guiding their predicaments.
It is our fervent believe that such a humanitarian support will go a long way to give protection of lives of citizens of Sierraloene and the rescue team.
We sympathise greatly with President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, the government and people of the Republic of Sierraloene at this sorrowful moment of the country.
We hope that this will be a great honour and privilege for Ghanaians and the World at large to do justice beyond their national boundaries to give life and protection for the citizens of the Republic of Sierraloene at this challenging and crucial moment in their lives.
Sierra Leone's President has appealed for urgent help to support the thousands of people affected by a devastating mudslides on the outskirts of the country's capital.
A national emergency has been declared after the city suffered heavy flooding, thought to be the worst in Africa over the past two decades. The Red Cross reported that 600 people have not been traced, while the country's interior minister has said thousands are unaccounted for.
GIGS extends our sincere condolences to the families, relatives and friends of the victims of these tragic incident.
David Agbee
Executive Director
Ghana Institute of Governance and Security (GIGS)
