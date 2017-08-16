modernghana logo

Valerie Sawyerr is intimidated by my integrity – Rawlings

CitiFMonline
20 minutes ago | Headlines

President Rawlings has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is at a crossroad.

He made this assertion in response to the recent criticism by former Deputy Chief of Staff, Valerie Sawyyer against him.

According to Mr. Rawlings , some NDC officials including Ms Sawyerr have resorted to criticizing him because they feel threatened by his integrity.

“NDC is at a crossroads between those with integrity and those without. Those who lack it feel threatened by those of us who have the influence of integrity and that is what is frightening them. None of all these calls against us will hold. I mean it's false, they know it but they have to propagate it”

