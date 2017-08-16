TOP STORIES
Network for Young Mentees Celebrates Alban Bagbin
A group calling itself Network for Young Mentees for Hon Alban Bagbin has specially congratulated the veteran law maker for Nadowli Kaleo Constituency who doubles as the second deputy speaker for receiving an honorary Doctorate. The Law maker received an Honorary Doctorate degree from UPSA for his selfless contributions to shaping democracy and development in Ghana.
The experienced lawmaker has been the member of Parliament for Nadowli- Kaleo since 1992. He is currently the longest serving MP in the National House of Ghana Parliament. He has since played different key roles in his life as a fine politician.
In a statement dated 16/08/17, the Young Mentees showed their gratification and joy for the recognition of their mentor and father by the University. The Network for Young Mentees of Alban Bagbin, is a national youth group that admire the fine legislator and hence consider him as their mentor. They are happy that their mentor has been making such remarkable achievements, having received numerous awards.
They also thank the management/administration of UPSA for recognising the contributions of this illustrious son of Ghana
Below is the full statement released by the group.
CONGRATULATIONS, HON. ALBAN S.K BAGBIN.
In deep joy of admiration and pleasure of satisfaction, we, fellows of the Network of Young Mentees of Bagbin, NYMB-Ghana, wish to officially use this opportunity to congratulate our mentor, Hon. Alban S.K. Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Ghana Parliament, and MP for Nadowli/Kaleo Constituency, for once again making us proud with his very recent achievement, DOCTOR OF LAWS, Honoris Causa, LLD, h.c., awarded to him by the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Ghana, in recognition of his well distinguished and luminous roles in shaping the growth of democratic governance in Ghana through the legislative arm of government, The Parliament of Ghana. He has come far, and we are very proud of him.
Hon. Bagbin, a celebrated illustrious son of mother Ghana, a legal practitioner, a consultant, a legislator and an astute politician, was born to a peasant family of nine, unlike many of his compatriots. He faced many challenging odds of a typical student in northern Ghana, having had to start fending for his education at a very early stage. He easily talks about his Wa Senior High School days where he had to make and sell aluminum pots, in Wa town. During vacations, he would sometimes trek barefooted, carrying his ware on his head, to nearby communities for sale on market days, to enable him generate some money for the next academic term. He also talks about his trips to southern Ghana to work on people farms on by-day labour basis to enable him raise money to support himself through school. However, due to his determination, hard work and prayers, he was able to level the odds and grow into the enviable and formidable leadership giant that he is today. And so for us at NYMB-Ghana, the life experiences and achievements of Hon. Alban S.K Bagbin are a full package of motivation and inspiration for us, and many of our compatriots across the country.
It is worth noting that this honorary degree comes to add to many other awards and recognitions that the outstanding good works of Hon. Bagbin has earned him. This year alone, Hon. Bagbin has so far achieved six top notched awards and recognitions for his excellent, diligent and competent service to mother Ghana.
Earlier this year, Hon. Bagbin received the Governance Peace Award, the Parliamentary Peace Award, the Community Spirit Peace Award, and the Humanitarian and Service Peace Award, all awarded by the Ghana Peace Council. In June this year, Hon. Bagbin was once again recognized and awarded as an Exclusive Man of the Year, Governance Category, at the EMY Africa 2017 awards night. And now, we are proudly celebrating him for yet another milestone. For the years gone by, the awards and recognitions are uncountable.
In his presence, one is welcomed and accommodated by an aura of hypnotizing magnetic love resonating with his confident and ever smiling handsome face that transmits soft, soothing and catching words which magically tune the mind of his audients. He is solemn, organized, focused and composed. His seemingly unquenchable compassion, makes him always want to help everyone who approach him for help, usually without regards to tribal or political considerations. His ‘can do it’ spirit, which one easily notices in his exemplary leadership, is very infectious, making his team members always want to achieve target goals.
We also wish to use this opportunity to thank the administration of UPSA for their well thought decision to deservedly recognize, honour and award the hard work of our mentor as Dr. of Laws. It is an achievement he well deserves. We at NYMB-Ghana are enthused and motivated, and we belief that this gesture will spur him on to do more for mother Ghana. We count ourselves very lucky to have the caliber of Hon. Bagbin as our mentor. We believe in him. We will continue to learn from him. With Hon. Bagbin, Ghana has a future.
Thank You.
…Signed…
Mr. Solace Bataabanyira Farhan
General Secretary (0247468112)
Dabaga Angan-mwine James
National Coordinator (0241377973)
Biekpe T. Sylvestor
Public Relations Officer (020710414)
