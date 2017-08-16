TOP STORIES
Ho: Woman stabs lover to death
A woman in her early 30s, is in the grips of the Ho Police after she allegedly stabbed her lover in the chest.
Eyewitnesses said, the two lovers were heard yesterday [ Tuesday ] engaged in one of their usual fierce fights in the room and the man was later lying in a pool of blood at their doorstep.
The deceased Francis Dzodogbe believed to be in his early 40s was pronounced dead after being rushed to the hospital.
The incident occurred in a house at the Mawuli Gate suburb of Ho where they both live. It is unclear what ensued between the two but neighbours claim the suspect, Precious Doku is fond of wielding sharp devices during their fights.
She was said to have inflicted knife wounds on the deceased a month ago.
The Police who are carrying out investigations into the case said blood stains were spotted on the floor of the room together screw drivers and a knife. There were also indications of struggle in the room.
The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Ho Municipal Hospital mortuary.
–
By: Norbert Akpabli/citifmonline.com/Ghana
