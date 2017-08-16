TOP STORIES
Asante-Akim North ups effort to improve academic performance
Agogo (Ash), Aug 16, GNA - The Asante-Akim North District has scaled up the effort at helping senior high school (SHS) students in the area to improve their academic performance.
As part of this, the district assembly together with the Member of Parliament (MP), Mr. Andy Appiah-Kubi, is organizing a month's free vacation classes for the students.
Both continuing and remedial students are benefiting from the classes, being held in five designated centres - Agogo, Domeabra, Juansa, Amantena and Akutuase.
They are being taught the core subjects - English Language, mathematics, integrated science and social studies, by a group of tutors engaged jointly by the assembly and the MP, who is also the Deputy Minister for Railway Development.
The students have been supplied with free branded exercise books and other learning materials.
Mr. Appiah-Kubi encouraged them to work hard on their books and said that was the way to achieve success, adding that, cutting corners, would simply not do.
He underlined his determination to go to every length to support the development of education in the district to lift the people out of poverty.
The District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Francis Oti Boateng, said education was a major priority on the assembly's development agenda.
It would go the extra mile to make sure that there was access and quality.
Mr. Ernest Afari, the District Education Director, urged the students to be motivated by the intervention to focus on their education.
GNA
By Charles Tawiah, GNA
