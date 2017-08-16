TOP STORIES
Traditional authorities appeal for educational facilities at Kyiren-Nkwanta
Gomoa Kyiren (C/R), Aug. 16, GNA - Two chiefs in the Gomoa-Akyempim Traditional Area have appealed to the Government to construct a senior high school and a university at Kyiren-Nkwanta to increase school enrolment in the area.
Nana Bondam Adu-Entsienyi Joshua II, Chief of Gomoa Kyiren and Nana Krampah Dadzie, Chief of Gomoa Adam, who are members of the Gomoa-Akyempim Traditional Council, expressed their readiness to provide lands for the project.
Nana Adu-Entsienyi made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at a durbar to climax the activities for the Ahobakese Festival of the chiefs and people of Gomoa-Kyiren at the weekend.
It was on the theme: 'Women Empowerment - An Effective Tool for Development.'
He gave the assurance that the chiefs and people were prepared to provide labour to ensure the speedy completion of the projects.
Nana Adu-Entsienyi, also the Sahene of Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, said the educational facilities would cater for more than 40 towns and villages in the Gomoa West District.
He mentioned some of the towns and villages as Gomoa Adam, Asempanyin, Abrobiano, Sampa, Gomoa-Meim, Brofo, Adaa, Obiri, Hweda, Tweakrom, Ngyiresi, Antseadze, Odumasi and Gomoa-Amanful.
He said Nkyiren-Nkwanta was at a vantage location amongst the other communities and establishing the schools there would help to reduce the burden on school children of having to walk to attend school at nearby communities including Apam and Gomoa Dawurampong.
Nana Adu-Entsienyi urged the citizens to show commitment to the implementation of projects designed by the Town Development Committee to uplift the Area.
Nana Esi Otwiwah I, the Queenmother of Gomoa-Kyiren, and the Sahemaa of Gomoa-Akyempim Traditional Area, admonished the girls not to engage in premarital sex to prevent teenage pregnancies and take their studies seriously to become responsible citizens in future.
She asked the youth to utilise their potentials to promote the socio-economic and cultural aspirations of the country.
GNA
