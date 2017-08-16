TOP STORIES
Minister for Employment endorses Punctuality Ghana Campaign
Accra, Aug. 16, GNA - Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations has endorsed the Punctuality Ghana campaign with a call on Ghanaians, both in the public and private sector to be time-conscious.
He said one of the biggest problems facing Ghana was indiscipline which also manifested in a lack of respect for time, thus the need for such a campaign to reorient thinking on the need to respect time.
He made the statement at a ceremony held at the Ministry for the Minister to endorse the Punctuality Ghana Campaign.
'If we can be disciplined and time-conscious, Ghana will be far better than what it is now,' he stated, and commended the organisers of the campaign for the effort. He noted that respect for time and productivity, which President Akuffo-Addo had emphasised on several occasions, were intertwined.
Mr Awuah said he did not believe in the concept of Ghanaian time or African time, which allowed people to be late, saying; 'there is only one clock and it must be respected' and ensured that it was respected at the Ministry.
He said the campaign was very relevant to the Ministry as it regulated the world of work, where productivity, including time-consciousness was a key issue. He added that time-consciousness could also give private sector businesses an edge over their competitors.
'Keeping to time is non-negotiable' he stated, adding 'this is our opportunity, let's change the world; let's change Ghana for the better'.
The Minister signed the Punctuality pledge committing to be punctual at all times and endorsed the project. He pledged the Ministry's support for the project and promised to recommend it to other ministers, organised labour and employers.
Mr Emmanuel Amarquaye, Punctuality Crusader at the Punctuality Ghana Educational Project, said there remained some roadblocks to punctuality in Ghana that should be addressed in order to foster punctuality.
These included road obstructions such as animals crossing roads in cities, disorganisation at bus stations and management of traffic, which were reasons cited for lateness in Ghana.
He suggested the scheduling of working time to allow flexibility in work schedules for different entities based on the services they provided to reduce traffic at peak hours.
He also bemoaned the addiction to social media by many Ghanaians, which was affecting productivity as workers used social media during working hours and needed to be looked at.
Mr Sammy-Longman Attakumah, Chief Director of the MELR, urged participants to 'shut the door on late comers' as it showed they did not have respect for others. He reiterated that time was essential to productivity and commended the organisers of the campaign, saying it was at the right time.
The endorsement is the third one for the campaign, having previously been endorsed by Mr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Minister of Information and Mr Prince Kofi Amoabeng, President of UT Holdings.
GNA
By Belinda Ayamgha, GNA
