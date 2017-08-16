TOP STORIES
HFC MD retires to take up Ministerial appointment
Accra, Aug. 16, GNA - Mr Robert Lennard Le Hunte, Managing Director of the HFC Bank is set to go on early retirement from the Bank, effective August 21, 2017.
A statement issued by the Ghana Stock Exchange on Tuesday said the early retirement is to allow Mr Le Hunte to take up a Ministerial appointment in Trinidad and Tobago.
'The Board of Directors of the Bank will in due course communicate to the replacement for Mr Le Hunte,' the statement concluded.
Mr. Le Hunte was appointed the Managing Director of the HFC Bank in July 2015. Prior to this appointment, he was the Executive Director responsible for Risk Management of the Bank.
Mr. Le Hunte was also appointed to the Executive Director level of Republic Financial Holdings Limited on February 11, 2016 and has served Republic Bank in key positions such as, General Manager, Planning and Financial Control; General Manager, Corporate and Investment Banking and Managing Director of Republic Bank (Barbados) Limited.
GNA
By Belinda Ayamgha, GNA
