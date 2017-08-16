TOP STORIES
Atmospheric cold caused by general fall in temperature
Accra, Aug. 16, GNA - Temperatures in the country has currently fallen, causing the weather to get even colder.
This is because whilst the sun has presently moved further away, the Southern hemisphere is currently in winter, 'which brings cold air to us.'
Mr. Tetteh Portuphy, Head of the Forecasting Section of the Ghana Meteorological Agency, Kotoka International Airport, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that whilst the Northern Region was presently at the peak of its rainy season, rainfall frequency had immensely dropped in the south.
Touching on atmospheric temperature readings, he said last two weeks for example, atmospheric temperature read a minimum of 22.5 degrees Celsius for Akatsi, but dropped to 21.5 degrees Celsius last week.
Mr. Portuphy said minimum temperature for the middle belt section of the country, also read 20.4 degrees Celsius two weeks ago, but this dropped to 19.7 degrees Celsius a week later.
He said in the Northern Region, minimum temperature reading for Bole was 21 degrees Celsius, and dropped to 20 degrees Celsius a week later.
Mr. Portuphy said one advantage of the current weather condition was that it held promise of good catch for fishermen.
He said this was because several fishes came to the surface of the water searching for nutrients brought there by cold currents.
Fishermen could make use of the opportunity and increase their gains, said Mr. Portuphy.
He said the second and minor rainy season in Southern Ghana, was expected to begin in September.
The Northern Region on the other hand, which is currently at the peak of its rainy season, is expected to be out of the season during October.
GNA
By Robert Anane, GNA
