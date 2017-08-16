TOP STORIES
A-G Report: Staff Of CAGD Steals GHS 115K To Build House
The Auditor-General’s report for 2015 has cited Gilbert Addison, an employee of the Controller and Accountants General’s Department, for stealing money to the tune of GHS 115,882.
The suspect is said to have undertaken the criminal act in 2014 when he was on secondment at the Nursing and Midwifery Council.
The report, which is being scrutinized by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, revealed that the suspect forged Bank of Ghana pay-in slips to make the withdrawals.
Mr Addison is said to have used the money to build a house in the Western Region, in addition to acquiring other personal properties.
He is yet to be prosecuted for the criminal act.
