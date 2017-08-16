TOP STORIES
Alhaji Short Wishes Muslims A Hajj Mabroor
Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman (Alhaji Short) wishes Ghanaian Pilgrims and Muslims the world over a successful and accepted Hajj.
Hajj (Pilgrimage) is a yearly Islamic journey to the Holy City of Mecca, and a compulsory religious obligation for Muslims that must be completed at least once in a lifetime by every single grown-up Muslim who are physically and financially equipped for undertaking the adventure, and can bolster their family amid their nonappearance.
As commanded in suratul al-Hajj “And [O Muhammed], We designated for Abraham the site of the House, [saying], “Do not associate anything with Me and purify my House for those who perform tawaaf and those who bow and prostrate.” And proclaim to the people the hajj [pilgrimage]; they will come to you on foot and on every lean Camel; they will come from every distant pass.” (22:26-27). It has also been narrated that Abu Hurayrah (may Allah be pleased with him) said: I heard the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Whoever performs Hajj for the sake of Allah and does not utter any obscene speech or do any evil deed, will go back (free of sin) as his mother bore him.” – al-Bukhaari, 1449; Muslim, 1350.
Insha Allah, the last batch of pilgrims from our great nation will be airlifted today to the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as you embark on this sacred journey. It is also worth empathizing that we need to reflect deeply over the blessings of Hajj. We should not allow the worldly preoccupations which are our habitual engagements to occupy our hearts as we embark on this journey.
In the atmosphere of monotheism and unadulterated divinity, you should let your craving hearts soar and collect the necessary provisions to persevere on the path of Allah and by the remembrance of Allah, penitence and supplication, a resolute will of truthfulness, good thinking & rectitude; and seeking the help of Allah.
Let me also use this opportunity to show my debt of gratitude to H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (President of Ghana); Vice President, H. E. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia (PhD); the government of Ghana; National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu; the Hajj Board led by Sheikh Ibrahim Cudjoe Quaye; the Muslim community and all Ghanaians for your diverse contributions in making this year’s Hajj memorable and successful.
Wishing you a Hajj Mabroor (an accepted Hajj).
SIGNED
Prince Anuwar-Sadat Amadu
(General Secretary)
National Youth for Alhaji Short (NAYAS)
(0500240009)
