TOP STORIES
TREAE PEOPLE THE SAME WAY U WANTS TO BE TREATEDBy: NANA OSIADAN
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
Love Foundation Club To Embark On A Street Donation And Familiarization Tour
When you are in a dark place, it is just right to keep your lights on. Poverty and streetism is one of the commonest problem in the world today. With the rise in the number of beggars and the homeless on the streets of our cities including kids, there is a growing campaign among NGO’s and some concerned individuals on how to help alleviate the menace of poverty and streetism. And with Africa being the hub of this odd we can’t but to help fight it.
And one of the major moves in helping fight streetism particularly among kids is that which one of the fast rising and very dedicative charitable organization on the African continent plans to embark on. On August 20, 2017, Love Foundation Club, the youthful charitable organization made up of some young people in Ghana and across some other African countries looks forward to make some donations and have a deep interaction or familiarization with those living on our streets so as to know and hear from them what they go through, how they ended up on the streets, their aspirations or dreams and plans for a better tomorrow.
This is to help the foundation carry out its mission of charity to the less privileged on our streets and to get itself up to search more on how to precisely help these people get out of the streets with some good things to do. The interaction side will also be a moment for the organization to give messages of hope and love to these people.
The event which has been slated to be carried on from 5pm to late night at Okashie-Accra on that faithful Sunday will also see some of the street kids send to orphanages. The registered organization will take charge of these kids as they continue to find home for more children on the streets as the days and years go by.
The Youth-Charity Organization, Love Foundation Club, purposely have at heart the needy and impoverished children who lay their beds in the streets and have to wake up every morning to struggle for what they will eat during the day. Love Foundation Club is dedicated to the cause of liberating street children of their daily struggles and plights on the streets and helping them secure the bright future they always envision and hope for.
The event will also be carried out as a documentary which will reveal to the general public what the homeless on our streets are going through, especially the kids. With malaria on the rise and as a killer disease destroying so many lives on our streets, the club will donates items such as treated mosquito nets, mosquito coils among others. Other items such as clothes, foodstuffs, toothbrushes, toiletries will also be donated.
And with prayer being the driving force of all things in life, the young members of Love Foundation Club will make prayers of intercession and petitions for the homeless and the street kids. Public support and donations are highly welcome through the numbers +233202945723/+233242509275 or through [email protected] . Love Foundation Club; a shoulder for the poor to lean on. Love Foundation Club; a hand that gives save lives!!!
Akakpo Elikem Kwabla
P.R.O. Love Foundation Club
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author(s) and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Akakpo Elikem Kwabla
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Opinion/Feature