Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
15 Galamseyers Caged
Fifteen illegal miners, also known as galamseyers, who were arrested at Ntotroso in the Asutifi South District of the Brong Ahafo Region, have been remanded into prison custody by a Sunyani Circuit Court.
The 15 illegal miners were arrested by a joint taskforce put together by chiefs from the traditional area and the police in the district.
They were arrested from several mining pits at Ntotroso and other surrounding communities and charged with mining without authority and license.
They are Bakari Hudu, Osuman Hamidu, Domah Fatau, Kwadwo Fosu and Maxell Awuni.
The rest are Isaa Yeboah, Yaw Manu, Musa Adam, Yakubu Pasanaa, Mananu Kala and Issaka Musah.
Others are Samuel Amankwah, Akwasi Simon, Kwasi Owusu and Lewa Babruce.
They were remanded by a Sunyani District Court last Thursday to reappear on 17 August 2017.
Briefing DAILY GUIDE on the arrest, the Brong Ahafo Regional Crime officer, Superintendent Nana Kwaku Duah, said the Omanhene of Ntotroso Traditional Area, Nana Barima Twereku Ampem III, who had vowed not to allow illegal mining in his area in collaboration with police from the district, embarked on the operation to arrest the illegal miners.
The regional crime officer said although the Brong Ahafo would not be toured by Operation Vanguard, the law enforcement agents would not allow illegal miners to destroy the environment.
He said any miner, who does not have authentic licence from the Minerals Commission would be considered a galamseyer.
FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Ntotroso
