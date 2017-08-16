TOP STORIES
Indian Govt Launches Trade Exhibition
The Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in partnership with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Government of India, is organizing its flagship business exhibition and international business forum dubbed, 'Namasker Africa.'
According to Susnato Sen, an executive member of FICCI, about 63 representatives of top Indian exhibitors, among others from the sub-region, are expected to display their products during the exhibition, which would be held at the Accra International Conference Centre from 16-17 August, 2017.
Addressing journalists at the Conference Room of the Indian High Commissioner in Ghana located at Roman Ridge, Accra on last Monday, he indicated that Namaskar Africa is an established business networking platform.
He revealed that the event would feature a Business Forum on Business Exhibition, Structured B2B Meetings and Interactions with local ministers of state and senior government officials.
The ICCI Executive also mentioned that Namaskar Africa 2017 will be officially inaugurated jointly by the Minister of External Affairs, Government of India and Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.
“Our focus sectors in Namaskar Africa are building and construction equipment, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, energy (Renewable and Non-Renewable), agriculture and agro food processing, automobile, education, textiles, among other emerging discoveries and products,' he stated.
Mr. Sen further mentioned Tata Africa, JMC Projects, International Tractors Limited, Thermax Limited, John Deere, Jaypee Hospital, AFCONS, UPL, ECOWAS, Association of Ghana Industries, the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry as lead partners in the organization of the event.
The leader of the India business delegation, Kuppuswarmy said Namaskar Africa is a platform to enhance India's economic engagement with the West Africa region and position Ghana as a preferred destination for investment and trade.
The leader was happy that the two countries were working towards leveraging economic interactions to $5 billion by 2020, adding that it indicated that Ghana was working fast on the ECOWAS Common External Tariff to facilitate free trade and regional economic integration.
By Solomon Ofori
