TOP STORIES
Death is certain but life is not, therefore all die be die.By: Adwoa Ayamba
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
John Mahama Calls On MP’s Family
Former President John Mahama has commiserated with the bereaved family of former Member of Parliament (MP) of Tamale North, Alhaji Abukari Sumani during the final funeral adua.
Former President Mahama was in the company of party bigwigs, including former appointees, MPs and some senior citizens.
He described the late MP as a great man and senior brother.
The former President indicated that the late MP, who was a devote Muslim, played an instrumental role in his career.
Mr. Mahama said he was informed that he (Alhaji Sumani) brought the Imams together to offer prayers for him.
According to him, the nation has lost a true son, dedicated legislator and committed Muslim.
Alhaji Abukari Sumani, until his electoral defeat in 2012, was one of the veteran lawmakers in the legislature, serving the constituents from the year 2000.
He also served as former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.
He was the Board Chairman of Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) under the erstwhile Mills administration.
The former MP died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra after battling with illness.
Alhaji Sumani was a founding member of the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
He was the first MP of the Tamale North Constituency, a Prince of Zuggu and candidate of Zangblin Skin in the Northern region.
He was also the first Northern Regional Secretary of the party.
The deceased was the secretary to the Northern Regional Development Corporation in the 1960s and a ranking member of Defence during in Parliament.
Many politicians and chiefs across the country have paid tribute to the father of 10.
FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Politics