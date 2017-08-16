TOP STORIES
The weapons of love, surely defeat of hatred: the former may delay but never decay.By: Kwesi-Gabriel Eshun/
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
Two Join Standard Chartered Board
Standard Chartered has announced the appointment of Judge Professor Akua Kuenyehia and Henry Baye as Independent Non-Executive Director and Executive Director respectively to its board.
Their appointments took effect from July 27, 2017.
Professor Kuenyehia was elected an inaugural Judge of the International Criminal Court at The Hague (the ICC) at the inception of the court in 2003, serving as a Judge and First Vice President from 2003 to 2009 and then as a Judge of the Appeals Division of the Court from 2009 to March 2015.
She retired in March 2015 after serving the maximum possible term of 12 years.
Prior to the ICC, Professor Kuenyehia was in academia.
Mr. Henry Baye is currently the Head of Retail Banking, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited with oversight responsibilities for West Africa (Nigeria, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Cote d'Ivoire and Cameroon).
Prior to this appointment, he was Head of Retail Clients for Ghana with oversight responsibilities for the Gambia and Sierra Leone.
Mr. Baye has 19 years of banking experience.
He commenced his banking career in Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited in 1997.
Commenting on the appointments, Ishmael E. Yamson, Chairman of the Board of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited said, “It is indeed a pleasure to have Prof. Kuenyehia and Mr. Baye join the board. I am confident that the wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise they both bring to the Board will inure positively to the strategic agenda of Bank.”
Mr. Baye commented: “I consider it a great pleasure to be joining the board of our great brand. For 120 years, the bank has been a great partner in the nation's development and I am really excited to be getting on the board at this very important time in the bank's history. I am looking forward to playing my part and leaving footprints in the sand of what remains a great story of corporate excellence.”
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
Business & Finance