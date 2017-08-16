TOP STORIES
West Blue Trains Stakeholders On Paperless System
West Blue Consulting has organized a two-day workshop on the paperless system for stakeholders in the import and export sector.
The workshop, which was organized in collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), was in line with government's directive to remove customs barriers in the country and ensure a paperless port by September 1, 2017.
The objective of the workshop was to prepare participants for the upcoming pilot run of the Paperless Trade in Ghana, encourage discussions and sharing of perspectives.
The participants took part in practical information sessions and discussions, and tried their hands on the identified systems.
The stakeholders, who took part in the training, were Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Ghana National Chamber of Commerce, Food and Drug Authority, Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Ghana Revenue Authority-Customs Division, Consolidated Shipping Agencies, freight forwarders, Minerals Commission, National Communications Authority, Energy Commission, Narcotics Control Board and Forestry Commission, among others.
Lamptey Abel, Project Manager of West Blue Consulting, in his remarks, said the objective of the workshop was to prepare the selected agencies for the upcoming pilot run of the paperless trade in Ghana and share lessons learnt and experiences to further enhance and achieve the Go-Live goal for the paperless system in Ghana.
Touching on the readiness of the paperless system, the project manager assured everyone that West Blue Consulting was ready to achieve the president's mandate for going paperless and ensuring that customs clearance in 48 hours is feasible.
West Blue Consulting is credited with introducing the Pre-Arrival Assessment Reporting System which provides compliant agencies with the ability to have Customs Classification and Valuation Reporting (CCVR) in less than 48 hours.
According to the Vice President, Dr. Bawumia, Ghana's port operations have not lived up to international standards, hence the need for the introduction of the paperless system.
He assured all that the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration was determined to change how business was done at the ports to serve the patrons well.
A business desk report
