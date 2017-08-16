TOP STORIES
SADA rot: Over GHc32m unaccounted for
Some GH₵32 million cannot be accounted for by Unik Savannah Limited, a private company engaged by the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), to supply tricycles and motorbikes to some residents within the SADA zone.
Investigations conducted by The Finder indicate that out of the 2,157 tricycles that were given out on hire purchase with a unit price of GH₵15,600, only 80 have been fully paid for.
The total value of these tricycles, payable in two years, is said to be GH₵33,649,200. However, only GH₵1,258,271 was paid for, with an outstanding GH₵32,390,929 yet to be accounted for as of July, 2016.
Documents in the possession of The Finder reveal that Unik Savannah was formed as a joint venture between SADA and Unik Dezines Limited with a 40 and 60 per cent equity share respectively.
Per the original arrangement, SADA was to provide a financial guarantee (letter of credit) of $9 million for the purchase of the 5,000 tricycles, 800 motorbikes and 480 crash helmets while Unik Dezines was to provide funds for the operation.
However, it later turned out that SADA went ahead to pay fully for the consignment.
The Finder's investigations reveal that the tricycles and motorbikes started arriving in Tamale from China, the country of origin, in June 2015 and distribution started on August 31, 2015 until December 24, 2015 when the company was asked to stop work for an audit.
SADA response
When The Finder contacted the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SADA, Charles Abugri, on the matter, he said he was indisposed and thus referred this paper to speak one Malam Suleimana, a consultant of Unik Savannah Limited in Tamale.
When contacted, Mr Suleimana, confirmed the story but said there were a number of reviews of the processes along the way.
“The document you have is from somewhere last year. Obviously, the situation in terms of payment has changed so what you have is not the correct picture,” he explained.
He said there has been a review of the process and pleaded with The Finder to give Unik Savannah some time to finalise its documentation and furnish the paper with the current figures.
“There has been a review of the process and we have advertised for debt collection companies to come in. So we are in the process of finalising the compilation status. That is what will be given to the debt collection companies so I wouldn't want to guestimate at this stage,” Suleimana indicated.
EOCO takes up the matter
The Finder can, however, report that the matter is currently at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for further investigations.
Information gathered by The Finder also indicates that some aggrieved youth in the Northern Region are reported to have taken the matter to the Minister for Special Development Initiatives, Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson, for action to be taken on the matter.
It is learnt that the Ministry has set up an Adhoc Committee to take stock of the tricycles and motorcycles that were distributed, what was left and to make recommendations as part of the restructuring of Unik Savannah Limited.
