WordDigest: Go Near To Him

Ebenezer Zor
1 hour ago | Feature Article

"Come near to God and he will come near to you. Wash your hands, you sinners, and purify your hearts, you double-minded"

[James 4:8] NIV
God wants us to draw closer to Him.
He wants to be close to you.
God is waiting for you to take the first step.
Simply proclaiming Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal Savior is a step getting close to God.

Seek God daily by reading your Bible, praying and meditating on His promises.

With an open heart, you can draw near to God just as you are, right where you are.

Be empowered.
Prayer
Lord Jesus as I come close to you today, fill me with your peace and joy.

Confessions
Jesus Christ is the greatest of all.
