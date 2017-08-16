modernghana logo

iWatch Mid-Year Review: One District, One Factory Initiative (1D1F)

iwatchafrica.org
1 hour ago | General News

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s campaign pledge to build one factory in every district across Ghana was a major campaign promise during the December 2016 general elections.

Subsequently, after his inauguration, the President has taken a number of steps to fulfill one of his key promises to Ghanaians. The President last week reiterated his commitment to the project stating that each of the 216 districts across the country would get a factory within the first four years of his government.

iWatch Africa has conducted a mid-year/third-quarter review of the President’s commitment to delivering on the 1D1F initiative.

Below is an infographic progress report:

1dif(2)

General News

