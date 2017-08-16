TOP STORIES
BEFORE A MAN CAN OBTAIN A LOAN HE SHOULD FIRST PROVE HE DOESN'T NEED ITBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3816
|4.3860
|Euro
|5.1353
|5.1397
|Pound Sterling
|5.6304
|5.6382
|Swiss Franc
|4.5046
|4.5077
|Canadian Dollar
|3.4350
|3.4371
|S/African Rand
|0.3288
|0.3290
|Australian Dollar
|3.4244
|3.4320
iWatch Mid-Year Review: One District, One Factory Initiative (1D1F)
President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s campaign pledge to build one factory in every district across Ghana was a major campaign promise during the December 2016 general elections.
Subsequently, after his inauguration, the President has taken a number of steps to fulfill one of his key promises to Ghanaians. The President last week reiterated his commitment to the project stating that each of the 216 districts across the country would get a factory within the first four years of his government.
iWatch Africa has conducted a mid-year/third-quarter review of the President’s commitment to delivering on the 1D1F initiative.
Below is an infographic progress report:
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
General News